Beloved humorist, writer and civil rights leader Dick Gregory is currently in the hospital with a serious, unknown condition. The 85-year-old’s status was shared by his son Christian Gregory on Facebook Thursday (Aug. 17).

“When it comes to sickness and disease one’s age is highly significant. There is no such thing as a ‘simple’ condition,” he said accompanied with a black and white collage of his father. “In advanced age a simple cold or a simple infection could be catastrophic. At soon to be chronologically 85, my father’s true age far exceeds that. A life well-lived but heavily sacrificed, has definitively taken its toll.”

Gregory, known and adored widely for his pioneering style of comedy and his position in the Civil Rights Movement, was taken to the hospital earlier this month. While he was starting to feel better, his health took a downward turn and he returned on Saturday (Aug. 12). Speaking delicately, Christian asked for prayers for his father. “I’ve watched my father for a lifetime heal the world. Today he is in need of your healing. We are truly grateful for the phenomenal care he has been receiving. My family and I remain thankful for all of the prayers, positive thoughts, messages and good energy.”

A number of his upcoming performances were canceled, including a show with Paul Mooney in Atlanta.

Celebs and supporters took to social media to send prayers to Mr. Gregory.

Prayers up for Dick Gregory and his family. 🙏🏿❤️ — Keith Powers (@KeithTPowers) August 18, 2017

praying for dick gregory. 🙏🏿 — Luke James (@whoisLukejames) August 18, 2017

https://www.instagram.com/p/BX5w754gQHL/

The great #DickGregory has been hospitalized, so please keep him in your thoughts and prayers A post shared by Rickey Smiley (@realrickeysmiley) on Aug 18, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gregory family.

