Cardi B is the latest celebrity to recognize Colin Kaepernick’s efforts in combating white supremacy and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

During the 2017 MTV VMAs on Sunday (Aug. 27), the Bronx rapper acknowledged the former San Francisco 49ers player for his bravery and initiative. “Before you get to her, let me just tell you this baby,” the “Red Barz” artist said on stage. “Colin Kaepernick, as long as you’re here with us, we’re goin’ to be standin’ for ya baby, heyyy. That’s right, I said it.”

Since the inception of his movement for boycotting the national anthem, and remaining vocal about the racial issues that engulf our current socio-political climate, Kaepernick has received a wave of criticism.

Still, he’s forever grateful to those who’ve shown him support. He took to Twitter to thank the “Bodak Yellow” rapper for giving him a shout-out.

Thanks so much @iamcardib I appreciate you supporting the movement and @yourrightscamp pic.twitter.com/rO1402j4Fp — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 28, 2017

Kudos to you, Colin!