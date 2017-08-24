Colin Kaepernick is committed to social change. A year ago, the former San Francisco 49er promised to donate up to $1 million to charities fighting racial injustice. So far, he’s managed to give $800,000. His latest philanthropic endeavor includes donating a reported $34,000 to J.Cole’s Dreamville Foundation, The Fader reports.

The nonprofit foundation is designed to help the young people in Cole’s hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina, accomplish their dreams.

Great to see my Brother @JColeNC I appreciate you not just talking about helping the people, but actually going out and doing the work! pic.twitter.com/CXDvC8Rykp — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 7, 2017

“Colin will be helping to fund a couple of new projects in development which he is very excited to support. Colin will be releasing details of the projects in development in the coming weeks,” reads a statement about his allocation.

The news was first publicized by ESPN’s Darren Rovell, who tweeted the various organizations the NFL star has donated to.

Colin Kaepernick donates another $100K on way to $1M pledge, now at $800K total. Detail of where $ goes is admirable. pic.twitter.com/22oS4Is97v — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 23, 2017

It’s admirable to see the lengths Kaepernick has gone in his efforts to promote change and dismantle the turbulent sociopolitical climate we’re living in. From kneeling down during the national anthem to giving money to these pivotal causes—to say he’s woke is an understatement.