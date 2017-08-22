Colin Kaepernick’s efforts to combat systemic racism and injustice will be recognized at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, USA Today reports.

The NFL-pro made headlines last season for his unwavering protest of the national anthem in the face of oppression and police brutality. Within the museum’s Black Lives Matter section, items like his jersey or cleats will be featured.

“The National Museum of African American History and Culture has nearly 40,000 items in our collection,” sports curator Damion Thomas said. “The Colin Kaepernick collection is in line with the museum’s larger efforts to document the varied areas of society that have been impacted by the Black Lives Matter movement.”

According to Bleacher Report, the former San Francisco 49er’s memorabilia will join the ranks of other sports legends like Jackie Robinson, Tommie Smith, Muhammad Ali and more.