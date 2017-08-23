Thousands chanted Colin Kaepernick’s name to show solidarity for the NFL free agent, who gained recognition for choosing to kneel during the National Anthem during his time as a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

READ: Colin Kaepernick’s Memorabilia To Be Featured In The National Museum Of African American History And Culture

One of the people who joined the rally is Tamika Mallory, the organizer of the Women’s March. She spoke during the event to applause from the crowd.

“Don’t let them tell you we are out here for one man,” she said. “I didn’t come out here today for one man, he didn’t just kneel for himself…”

We weren’t alive in the 60’s, but we are NOW. See you later today! #istandwithkaepernick #colinkaepernick pic.twitter.com/1TiVbOwfPV — Tamika D. Mallory (@TamikaDMallory) August 23, 2017

“People get dropped from teams all the time, people don’t get picked up all the time…we are not stupid.” There is a back-and-forth debate over whether Kaepernick was blackballed for being an advocate for police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement, or for his skills on the field, which many say have waned over the years.

READ: Miami Dolphins Snub Castro-Friendly Colin Kaepernick, Spike Lee Calls For Rally

“I don’t care how long you’ve been watching football, if they don’t stand up for your children, turn the damn TV off,” Mallory said to the crowd of supporters.