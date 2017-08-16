On Monday (Aug. 21), Sacramento’s Capitol Mall will serve as a temporary home to Common’s forthcoming “Imagine Justice” concert. Not only will the Oscar-winning rapper take center stage, but he’ll be joined by fellow artists J. Cole, Goapele, and activist Van Jones.

The news follows Common’s “Hope and Redemption Tour” where he performed in four prisons over the course of four days. The Imagine Justice organization in partnership with the Anti-Recidivism Coalition, “provides support for formerly incarcerated young people and advocates for justice reform,” a press release reads. The concert will bring awareness to the prison system and promote unity in this time of strife.

“Visiting these prisons and speaking with the men and women inside during the Hope & Redemption Tour had a profound impact on me,” Common said. “I believe it is my duty to lend my voice to the voiceless and stand with the men and women in prison who have been silenced for so long. We need a justice system that is a tool for rehabilitation rather than a weapon for punishment.”

Recently, J. Cole and his Dreamville cohorts visited San Quentin State Prison to speak with the inmates on their concerns and experiences within the incarceration system. Dreamville Records President Ibrahim Hamad shared the moment on his Instagram account, searching for the words to describe the meeting.

“That experience was a life changing experience and wish I had the ability to put that in a caption but that wouldn’t be doing it justice,” he wrote earlier this month.

More than 30,000 people will be in attendance to fight for criminal justice reform.