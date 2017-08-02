While A Tribe Called Quest (RIP Phife) has been blazing festival stages all summer ’17, Consequence still found time to give us some quick bars of fire. Presented by Hot 97’s DJ Enuff and Power 106’s J Cruz, the track serves as the second installment of their “Where Hip-Hop Lives” freestyle series, featuring Cons spitting over legendary producer/rapper Diamond D’s classic record “Best Kept Secret.”

READ: Q-Tip Says FYF Fest Was ATCQ’s ‘Final Performance’ In L.A.

Cons keeps it funky as he gives us a short but deadly offering of lethal rhymes.

“You really not a king if you go in King Kullen/And you try to swipe a card but the shit start bugging/You just started thuggin, yeah that sounds about right/And everything nowadays sounds about white.”

Consequence isn’t the only one handling business on the mic. His son, Caiden Mill, recently dropped a new song inspired by Minions. It features a catchy hook, and his adorable bars most definitely reel hip-hop fans of all ages in.

READ: Frank Ocean, Solange, A Tribe Called Quest To Perform At Panorama Fest

Caiden’s new single, “We the Minions,” is available on all streaming services and digital markets.