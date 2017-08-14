A Massachusetts police officer is under fire after a comment he made on Facebook regarding the recent attacks on protestors marching against Nazis and white nationalists in Charlottesville, Va.

“Hahahaha love this, maybe people shouldn’t block roads,” Conrad Lariviere wrote in the comments section of an article about the deadly car attack over the weekend, which is believed to have been executed by 20-year-old James Alex Fields.

CREDIT: Facebook

An unnamed Facebook user called out Lariviere for his comments, and the officer continued to stand his ground. However, in an interview with MassLive, he expressed his condolences and regrets for his comments.

“Never would I want someone to get murdered. I am not a racist and don’t believe in what any of those protesters are doing,” he said. “I’m a good man who made a stupid comment and would just like to be left alone.”

The Springfield Police Department has launched an investigation into the comments, per commissioner John Barbieri.

“If in fact this post did originate from an officer employed with the Springfield Police Department, this matter will be reviewed by the Community Police Hearings Board for further action,” he said.