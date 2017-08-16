Curren$y continues to reign supreme as the most consistent MC to come out of Louisiana since Lil’ Wayne. Shortly after dropping off his third mixtape of 2017 The Champagne Files, the Jet Life chief decided to give track #4 the visual treatment the best way he knows how.

In the video for “Don’t Wait For Me,” Curren$y raps over the Zaytoven-produced instrumental as he takes his Rolls Royce and his other fancy whips to the car wash. As he rocks his favorite slides with a blunt in hand, Spitta eventually drops his verse from “Pardon My Rollie,” which is track #7 off The Champagne Files.

The video for “Don’t Wait For Me” comes right before Spitta embarks on his upcoming “Pilot Talk Trilogy” tour, which kicks off in Philly on Aug 27th. Watch the video and check out the full tour dates below.