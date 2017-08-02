Urban superstar Daddy Yankee announced Wednesday morning (Aug. 2) his partnership with Susan G. Komen Puerto Rico foundation to raise funds to benefit women with breast cancer in his native country.

“This year for me is going to be very special because I am going to represent the biggest team: Team Yankee. We are in war mode,” he said during the press conference.

Yankee is now inviting all fans to subscribe to his team and join the main event, Race for the Cure, which will take place Nov. 8 at Coliseo de Puerto Rico. For more information, click here.

“Patient stories and being close to them is my strength to support the cause,” he said. “And I chose to help in Puerto Rico because I live here; this is my home.”

@daddyyankee now joins Susan G. Komen’s #raceforthecure in Puerto Rico #TeamYankee A post shared by Billboard Latin (@billboardlatin) on Aug 2, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

