A Dallas man was brutally attacked Sunday night (July 30) on a Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) train for telling his fellow passengers to stop smoking marijuana, reports The Root. The 44-year-old, who wishes to go by the pseudonym “Keenan,” was left nearly unconscious after the beatdown.

“In my mind I was like, ‘Just don’t pass out. Just don’t pass out. God, don’t let them kill me,’” he told NBCDFW. Reportedly, Keenan was beaten and outnumbered by about five to seven people who boarded the Green-line train at the Baylor University Medical Center stop at around 11:25 p.m. They were smoking as they boarded the train, which prompted the victim to say something.

“When they started smoking, I’m like, ‘Come on, man. We’re on a train. Can y’all just wait? Just wait,’” he noted. After he spoke, he remembered a young woman going up to him, and “she ended up spitting in my face,” he said. “I was like, ‘You lucky I don’t hit females, little girl, because I would beat your a** for that.’ And that’s when everything went from zero to 100.”

After the train arrived at the next stop, the fight continued on the platform, where the group beat Keenan in the head with a skateboard. They then swiftly re-entered the train as if nothing had occurred.

DART spokesperson Mark Ball told the news station that authorities were called as soon as they got wind of the altercation. “When we saw them tumble out onto the station, DART police were notified immediately,” he said. “Within 10 minutes, we had officers there.”

He says DART is reviewing the incident and admits that little action was taken in the beginning because the trains didn’t have surveillance cameras, which means they can only go by the footage seen on the platform.

Ball alleges that Keenan chose not to file any charges, but the victim dismisses that claim and says he “never said no.”