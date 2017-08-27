Police have arrested and charged 18-year-old Daniel Borden for his part in the violent beating of Deandre Harris at the Charlottesville white supremacist “Unite The Right” rally. According to Cincinnati’s WCPO Channel 9, the former Mason High School student was seen attacking Harris with a pole inside a parking garage near the demonstration.

Sgt. J. Via with the Charlottesville police department said Borden was announced as a person of interest about three days after the beating occured. Borden was later arrested on Friday (Aug. 25) and is now being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center where he was charged with malicious wounding.

Greg Berberich, an attorney for Borden said his client was charged “as a consequence of rioting caused by the City of Charlottesville’s decision to allow (Black Lives Matter) and Antifah (anti-fascism) members to attack those protesting the removal of Robert E. Lee’s statue from a local park.”

Berberich said Dorden was also “struck in the head and tear gassed multiple times. Dan repeatedly requested protection from Charlottesville Police and was ignored. We believe Dan will be exonerated.”

Pictures of the beating were shared thousands of times online with many asking for anyone with knowledge of those attacking Harris to help identify the attackers.

Fight broke out. Nazis beat black kid w/sticks at end. I kick one in back 2 help & he runs after me. Kid is safe but bloody #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/kr11a8zQ0K — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) August 12, 2017

Harris told local news outlets doctors used eight staples to seal his head back together and that Borden and the others broke his wrist, chipped his tooth and busted his lip.

Harris’ lawyers Lee Merritt said Harris plans to file a civil personal injury lawsuit against Borden and those involved in the attack, but for now Merritt’s primary goal is to identify the others involved, which he thinks should be considered a hate crime.

“We’re preparing … a lawsuit not only against the men who attacked him, but the organizations who were responsible for it. And quite frankly, we’re looking at the role of law enforcement, to see if more could’ve been done to prevent this incident, to see if they share in this liability,” Merritt said. “I think if you don’t get a hate crime with this, there are very few cases that you could get a hate crime.”