Stream Daniel Caesar’s Debut Album, ‘Freudian’

Daniel Caesar can break hearts and mend hearts all in the span of a single song. There’s something about his music that evokes emotion from start to finish.

The Toronto based crooner first caught the ears of the world with his debut project Praise Break in 2014 — and followed up with Pilgrim’s Paradise in 2015. With heartfelt songwriting and a voice that shakes your mind, body and soul, the youngster now releases his first official studio album, Freudian, with guest appearances from Syd, H.E.R., Charlotte Day Wilson and Kali Uchis.

Caesar’s LP album is available on all streaming services now.

