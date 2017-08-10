Orange Is the New Black actress Dascha Polanco has become an influential figure in both Hollywood and the Latinx community. Now her hard work is being commemorated in her native New York City, as Aug. 8 has been officially declared “Dascha Polanco Day.”

On Tuesday (Aug. 8), during Dominican Heritage Night, Mayor Bill de Blasio give a proclamation dedicated to the VIBE Viva cover star. The Brooklyn-raised actress was honored that evening for her philanthropic impact on the Dominican community, her groundbreaking career as a Hollywood star, and for opening a theater program with The Dream Project in her native Dominican Republic.

Polanco took to Instagram to share her joy with the world with a picture from the ceremony and a caption that read, “Today was an honor to have the Mayor of NYC & the First Lady celebrate my culture. It was a moment to embrace, they honored me today with a proclamation that today 8/8/2017 is DASCHA POLANCO DAY in the City of NY. I’m proud to be a Dominican raised in Brooklyn. #selflovery #ismellgood“

Many notable guests were in attendance, including First Lady of New York City Chirlane Irene McCray and all politicians of Dominican heritage.

The Dominican-American actress first gained notoriety on the Netflix hit series Orange Is the New Black as inmate Dayanara Diaz. From there, she evolved to become an advocate for for black lives, adequate Latinx representation in Hollywood, and embracing one’s natural curves.

Polanco will be marching this Sunday, Aug. 13, at the annual Dominican Day Parade in New York City.