A moment 13 years in the making has finally come true. According to The Fader, Dave Chappelle and the subject of one of his famous skits, Dylan Dilinjah, finally crossed paths in New York City on Thursday (Aug. 10).

During a House of Vans event conducted by Chappelle, Dylan and the famed comedian had a brief conversation where they traded praises and even uttered that recurring line where Dylan (or Chappelle) named their top five rappers, all being Dylan himself.

“For those who grew up watching me… you know how epic and amazing this was,” he wrote on Instagram. “My first time meeting @chappellercmh.” In addition to reuniting with Diddy (who played a pivotal role in introducing Dylan to the masses) and Wyclef Jean at an earlier time, he shared that his album will debut on Sept. 15.

When Chappelle’s Show was still on the air, one of their skits looked to Diddy and MTV’s hit reality show Making The Band. The same cast from the program’s first season joined in on the comedic action.

Revisit the full skit below.