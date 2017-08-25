Following a successful Radio City Music Hall stint, Dave Chappelle rang in his 44th birthday at TAO Uptown in New York City (Aug. 24). The legendary funnyman was all smiles alongside fellow comedians Michael Che, Michael Blackson, D.L. Hughley and artists like Mos Def, Doug E. Fresh, Chance The Rapper, Jarobi White, and DJ Premier.

CREDIT: Getty Images

The drink of the night, Tanqueray No. TEN cocktails, flowed while surprise performances were conducted by A Tribe Called Quest’s Jarobi White, and a set from Mos Def.

To keep up with the celebration, Chappelle was recently honored by NY’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his influence on the arts in the Big Apple.