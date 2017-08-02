Dave East revisits his Kairi Chanel effort to release the brand-new music visuals for the growing pains–inspired track “Slow Down,” featuring Jazzy Amra.

Shot by A FredFocus Joint, the video follows a young hustler who meets an untimely death after he’s murdered while hustling in the streets. Later in the video, the narrative switches to the story of a young girl who gives in to the temptation of doing drugs with her friends.

“Times changing, money motivate ‘em different now/I don’t even see no youngings shovel when it’s blizzards now/’96, if I dug like four cars out, I’d cop some Nike kicks/And thinking Chinese chicken, wings, and rice to get/I guess the older heads ain’t teaching nothing/I’m burnt out myself so honestly not preaching nothing,” raps East.

The Mass Appeal/Def Jam signee is also hard at work on his forthcoming project, Paranoia. Also, if you haven’t already, check out East’s collaboration with crooner Chris Brown on “Perfect,” which was released earlier this week.

Watch the video above.