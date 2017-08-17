Dave East Spits The Facts Of Life With A Freestyle On DJ Clue’s ‘Desert Storm’ Radio

Harlem rapper Dave East has been in promo mode, informing the world about his upcoming EP Paranoia: A True Story. In the midst of making his radio rounds, the Mass Appeal MC stopped by DJ Clue’s ‘Desert Storm’ radio.

After a brief interview in which East discussed his upcoming project, his partnership with Def Jam and his deal with Tommy Hilfiger, the former b-ball star went stupid over Playboi Carti’s hit record “Magnolia.”

“I know the feeling losing close friends, tragic shit keep happening/Money cant change nothing but my address/Plus I keep my mother daughter and I keep my dad fresh/Honestly I’da really need a nap, I need mad rest,” raps East.

Paranoia: A True Story drops Aug. 18 and features Jeezy, Nas, Wiz Khalifa, Chris Brown and French Montana.

Check out the freestyle above.