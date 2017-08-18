Dave East Continues To Grow On New EP, ‘Paranoia: A True Story’ Feat. Jeezy, Chris Brown, French Montana And Others

One of New York City’s favorite sons, Dave East, has finally delivered his highly-anticipated EP, Paranoia: A True Story (Mass Appeal/Def Jam).

The 9-song/4-skit effort finds Dave East keeping that seedy street-hop, that both thugs and college kids love, alive. Dave East can credit his engrossing storytelling and clever metaphors about rising out of poverty to his rising fame.

The project features French Montana, Jeezy, Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa and an intro from Nas on “The Hated.” On the production side, the Mass Appeal MC taps frequent collaborators Buda and Grandz as well as Harry Fraud, Joe Joe Beats, among others.

Paranoia is the follow-up to 2016’s Kairi Chanel.

In related Dave East news, the father of one daughter is teaming with Tommy Hilfiger on a forthcoming clothing line. Also today, East released the music visuals for “My Dirty Little Secret,” a song from Paranoia.

Stream Paranoia: A True Story below on Apple Music.

