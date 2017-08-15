The stuntwoman who died Monday on the set of Deadpool 2 has been identified as SJ Harris, the Coroner’s Service of British Columbia told The Hollywood Reporter. She was 40.

Harris was killed during a motorcycle stunt gone wrong in Vancouver. The exact cause of the accident is under investigation.

Witnesses told local reporters Harris did the stunt perfectly four times, but on the fifth go, something went wrong. She was thrown into the ground-level plate glass of a building.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds said the entire cast and crew were devastated by the death.

“Today, we tragically lost a member of the crew while filming Deadpool. We’re heartbroken, devastated…but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them — along with each and every person she touched in this world,” Reynolds said.

Harris, a New York native, was the first African-American female professional road racer, according to a 2015 profile in Black Girls Ride magazine.

“I am everything people never saw in this sport,” Harris said in the interview. “Sisters on the track are few and far in between. I want to show them that there’s more for them to be exposed to. I want to get kids interested through experience.”

Harris’ death is being investigated by multiple agencies, including SAG-AFTRA and WorkSafeBC.

“We are all grieving the tragic death of a stunt performer on the Deadpool 2 set today,” SAG-AFTRA said in a statement. “Our hearts and prayers are with her family, friends and fellow cast and crew members. The safety of our members and other production professionals on set is a core concern and top priority for SAG-AFTRA.”

Josh Brolin, who stars in Deadpool 2 as Cable, said he did not personally know Harris, but was nonetheless devastated by her passing.

“We are mourning the death of a beautiful woman who died tragically this morning on our set,” Brolin wrote on Instagram. “I never met her, but I know she was a friend, a sister, a daughter and a mentor. And the heart breaks and will slowly mend together as time sews beautiful memories honoring her.”

Director David Leitch said he was speechless and filled with sorrow. “No words can express how I and the rest of the Deadpool 2 crew feel about this tragedy. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and loved ones in this difficult time.”

Fox also said the studio was heartbroken to receive the news.

“We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of Deadpool 2 this morning. Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time.”

It is unclear when production will resume.

This story was originally published on The Hollywood Reporter.