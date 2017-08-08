Fresh from releasing a surprise album, Nashvillian Dee Goodz is back with fellow Nashville artist Wilx for their YochBoyz EP.

The two Ca$hville lyricists show us there’s more to the often-overlooked city than Starlito and Young Buck. On the project, Goodz and Wilx trade heavy bars off one other as they give us a smoked out, spacey, yet bouncy opus.

Goodz also gives us an eye opening, introspective look into his life and mind on his gripping freestyle over Jay-Z’s “Family Feud.” The freebie features the 605 spitter showing a rare sense of vulnerability over the soulful production. He delivers deep bars touching on being grateful for what the creator gives you, a loved one’s battle with cancer, and issues within the Nashville rap scene. He lets us all in with soul touching lyrics like, “Got that news and I managed to cry/Cuz an argument can’t be my last little goodbye/We blessed together, I pray to God we maintaining/With this, God let me see what I get for complaining.”