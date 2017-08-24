The legendary comedic series Def Comedy Jam is coming to Netflix this fall in celebration of its 25th anniversary.

READ: Kevin Hart’s Video Subscription App To Stream Classic ‘Def Comedy Jam’ Episodes

The hilarious show from 1992 is responsible for crafting some of comedy’s most coveted performers, including Cedric the Entertainer, Mike Epps and Adele Givens.

On the upcoming show, Tiffany Haddish, Katt Williams, Sommore, Kevin Hart, Sheryl Underwood and Dave Chappelle, among others, will perform. The show is slated to premiere this fall.

READ: Mike Epps Defends Bringing Kangaroo On Stage During Detroit Show

Stan Lathan, Russell Simmons, Sandy Wernick and Jesse Collins are executive producing the special. Until then, let’s take a trip down memory lane below.