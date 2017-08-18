Denzel Curry Packs Loads Of Energy Into New Song, “Skywalker”

Some weeks ago, Denzel Curry released his EP dubbed, 13. The five-song EP served as promo for his forthcoming album, Taboo.

Keeping things moving, today (Aug. 18), Curry released a highly energized banger with “Skywalker.” Produced by Denzel’s trustworthy beatmaker Ronny J, the Carol City, Fla. native raps over synthesized kicks and snares about the highs and lows of life.

“I can’t even fathom the way I’ve been livin’/I’m tripping out, too many people be all in my business/I’m ripping out my hair follicles ’cause/Everybody want a particle of my soul/If I have one, I can’t even fathom/Oh, Lord, they put me on the fire/If they can’t love ya, they try and crucify ya/Took my nigga Moses and took my damn messiah/When I’m underseas, I can only hear higher.”

Last night, Denzel spazzed on Twitter saying that today’s hip-hop listeners are stupid and people shouldn’t expect him to be content with one rap style. However, Curry quickly deleted the tweets.

Anyway, “Skywalker” is still fire. Stream it below on Soundcloud.