After pummeling his way into the hip-hop scene with his 2016 single “Panda,” Desiigner has been steadily dropping records in hopes of freeing his debut album Life of Desiigner. The Brooklyn MC appears to be a step closer to that goal after releasing his “Liife” video featuring Gucci Mane.

READ: Desiigner Releases Melodic New Single, “Arms”

The trippy clip has the exuberant rapper taking a ride in the forest on his dirt bike. Donning a black jacket with several gaudy chains, Desiigner unleashes a bouncy flow soaked in Auto-Tune. “Hot 97 turn to 9/11/ When the MAC 11, streets rhymin’/ Pop off these diamonds/ Make a DJ get down with it,” he dishes out.

READ: Desiigner’s Debut Album Is Officially On The Way

After cruising through the forest, the video finds Gucci reciting his verse inside an old mansion. “Shout out to Desiigner, he be killin’ s–t (Desiigner)/ You gotta be a hater you not feelin’ it (f–k ‘em),” he raps on the celebratory track.

The post was originally posted on Billboard.