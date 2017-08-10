Desiigner is gearing up for his debut studio album. And in preparation for his forthcoming project, L.O.D., the Brooklyn native dropped the cover art, starring images of him and his family.

The rapper released the artwork in a post on Instagram on Thursday afternoon (Aug. 10). The photo is a collage of cut-outs of a young, pre-teen Desiigner (whose real name is Sidney Royel Selby III) with who is most likely his mother and father. It’s still unclear what other artists the album will feature or what the content will be about, but his cover definitely carries a nostalgic feeling.

L.O.D., which most likely stands for Life of Desiigner, will serve as a follow up to his 2016 mixtape, New English. Since he gained national attention for his single “Panda,” which originally appeared as a sample on one of Kanye West’s track off of The Life of Pablo, the rapper has kept his name in the discussion with singles like “Timmy Turner,” “Outlet,” “Life Shiit,” and “Life (Remix),” with G.O.O.D. Music labelmate, Big Sean. The rapper also was keeping busy on the Outlet Tour, which ran from Apr. 2, to May 16.

Check out the cover art for Desiigner’s L.O.D. album below, and stay tuned for updates regarding a tracklist and release date.