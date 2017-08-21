Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” featuring Justin Bieber, becomes just the second single to reign for at least 15 weeks in the 59-year history of the Billboard Hot 100, as it leads the list (dated Sept. 2) for a 15th frame. Only Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” has spent more time at No. 1: 16 weeks, in 1995-96.

“Despacito” can additionally now boast the honor of the longest-leading Hot 100 No. 1 of the 21st century, as it passes three other singles that each ruled for 14 weeks since 2000.

“Despacito” further claims the longest run at No. 1 for a primarily non-English language hit all to itself, eclipsing (to use the word of the day) the 14-week rule of Los Del Rio’s “Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)” in 1996. “Despacito” additionally rewrites the mark for the longest stay atop the Streaming Songs chart: also 15 weeks.

Beyond “Despacito,” Cardi B bounds from No. 8 to No. 3 on the Hot 100 with her debut hit “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” and Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” ties the record for the most weeks (32) spent in the top 10.

The Longest-Leading Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s

Weeks at No. 1, Title, Artist, Date Reached No. 1

16, “One Sweet Day,” Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men, Dec. 2, 1995

15 (to date), “Despacito,” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, May 27, 2017

14, “Uptown Funk!,” Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars, Jan. 17, 2015

14, “I Gotta Feeling,” The Black Eyed Peas, July 11, 2009

14, “We Belong Together,” Mariah Carey, June 4, 2005

14, “Candle in the Wind 1997″/”Something About the Way You Look Tonight,” Elton John, Oct. 11, 1997

14, “Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix),” Los Del Rio, Aug. 3, 1996

14, “I’ll Make Love to You,” Boyz II Men, Aug. 27, 1994

14, “I Will Always Love You,” Whitney Houston, Nov. 28, 1992

