Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s ubiquitous summer anthem “Despacito” unfortunately did not get nominated for any MTV Video Music Awards this year, reports the Associated Press.

Yet the reasoning behind the snub seems like a huge he-said-she-said confusing narrative between Universal Music Latin Entertainment and MTV. The label reportedly missed the submission date for the VMAs but alleges that MTV had reached out to them for submissions two weeks after the nominations were already announced, on July 25.

READ: Luis Fonsi And Daddy Yankee’s ‘Despacito’ Sets Global Streaming Record

Considering the “Despacito” video has garnered the most views in YouTube history, it seems alarming that the network hasn’t been keen on including it in the awards show. MTV still hasn’t clarified things, but it is including the song — not the video — at the VMAs as part of the Song of Summer category. The nominees for this enlistment will be announced the week of Aug. 21.

“UMLE is surprised and happy to learn that MTV plans to recognize ‘Despacito’ in the VMA’s ‘Song of Summer’ category,” the label said. “We hope the nomination will lead to MTV airing the full video on their main channels.”

READ: Meet The Woman Behind The World’s Hottest Song, “Despacito”

The video has appeared on MTV Tres the network’s Latin vertical. “We would welcome MTV’s decision to recognize Spanish-language videos on its main channel and the Music Video Awards program,” the label continued.

With the help of Justin Bieber, “Despacito” spent 14 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. While the industry may have failed to recognize the impact of the song and video, Fonsi said he already feels like a winner, despite the snub.

“Awards are very important, but what bigger award [is there] than having the most watched video in the world in history? It doesn’t really get any bigger than that,” he told AP. “Hopefully it’ll win some awards down the line, down the road, but I think I got the biggest one so far, straight from the people.”