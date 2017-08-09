Dizzy Wright And Big K.R.I.T. Take On The “Outrageous” Social Ills Of America

Las Vegas MC Dizzy Wright is prepping the second installment of his mixtape, The Golden Age. This week, the Funk Volume artist unveils a collaboration record with Meridian, Miss. native Big K.R.I.T. on “Outrageous,” a song that will be included on TGA2.

Inspired by the ’90s hip-hop era, Dizzy also channels his energy to bringing substance to his records. Here, the young veteran trades verses with K.R.I.T. on various topics such as police brutality, unfair sentencing laws, prison industrial complex, among other issues.

“Black child got black ways/Got to teach them to be brave/Ball up your fist then raise/Let them know that we can’t be fade/Now everybody on the cop’s head/’Cause this young unarmed kid got shot dead/Pac said young niggas need change/Now the younger generation all hot-heads,” raps Dizzy.

Big K.R.I.T. also touches on similar socials issues such as media, not taking responsibility for our actions, and falling prey to the traps of the drug game.

Be on the lookout for The Golden Age 2, which drops on Aug. 11 and stream the “Outrageous” below.