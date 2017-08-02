DJ Clue never fails to bring the best of the best together for the clubs. Last weekend, the Power 105 DJ dropped his newest single “Last Night,” which brings Atlanta’s heavy hitter Future and New York City veteran Tru Life into an energetic realm.

Future and Tru Life have a chemistry that’s rare in the concrete jungle. Their flows match seamlessly over the mesmerizing instrumental produced by Myles Williams, who co-produced for Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar, and Beyoncé, as well as Tru Life’s comeback single, “Bag for It,” with Rick Ross and Velous.

Push play to hear DJ Clue’s new single, “Last Night,” below.