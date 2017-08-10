Before he was running the morning airwaves with The Breakfast Club, DJ Envy was hard at work on the mixtape scene. Under the tutelage of DJ Clue, the Queens native released countless mixtapes under the Desert Storm imprint — and made quite the name for himself on the club circuit.

Feeling the call once again, Envy is gearing up to flood the streets with new collaborations from his long list of hip-hop friends. First up is the Fetty Wap and DJ Sliink assisted single, “Text Your Number,” an upbeat dance track ready for the last of Summer ’17 shenanigans.

DJ Envy is currently putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming A Kid From Queens album through Commission Records.