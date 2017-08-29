Only Harlem’s DJ Kay Slay could pull off a track like this. Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, Kevin Gates and Rell on one song? Yup, the Drama King has enough clout for a marvelous creation of this hip-hop stature. The gifted group freezes the month of August with a rare blast of icy bars on “Cold Summer.”

The Harlem veteran’s upcoming Big Brother album has been rescheduled to hit retailers on Sept. 22. Along with the aforementioned names, Slay recruited a rugged cast of individuals for the project: French Montana, Young Buck, Juicy J, E-40, Beanie Sigel, Dave East, Ice T, Kool G Rap, Bun B, Scarface, and many more.

