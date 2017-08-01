DJ Lavish Lee Taps YFN Lucci, Greedy And YFN Step For “Came To Do”

YFN Lucci’s “Everyday We Lit” with PNB Rock and Lil Yachty made a steady run on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. While the song recently fell from the top 100 tracks, Lucci continues to make catchy singles for the streets and radio.

This week, DJ Lavish Lee released a new song by Lucci dubbed, “Came to Do,” which features Greedy and YFN Step. With piano keys, kicks and snares giving life to the record, Lucci, Greedy and Step remain focused on their mission–get money and take care of their families, and stay clear of haters.

“Guess I got to give them flavor (yea yea)/That’s what I came to do/F**k up some of this paper (yea yea)/That’s what I came to do/Long as a ni**a able, I’mma do what I came to do,” raps/sings Lucci on the song’s hook.

Lucci’s Long Live Nut project, released back in April, is still fresh in our smartphones, too.

Stream “Came To Do” below.

