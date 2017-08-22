The legendary DJ Premier made a stop at NPR to performs alongside The Badder Band for their Tiny Desk Concert series. The New York veteran makes NPR history as he became the first DJ to headline the show.

Premo and The Badder Band rocked the house amid a tight knit group of journalists with a small helping of the greatest hip-hop tracks that the DJ produced during his four-decade-long career. The Houston native commanded the crowd and rocked the turntables with his nine-song set list which featured the vocals of fellow collaborators Guru, Nas, KRS-One, Jeru The Damaja, Royce Da 5’9, M.O.P, and Das-EFX,

Band members, Brady Watt (bass), Lenny “The Ox” Reece (drums), Mark Williams, and Jonathan Powell (both on horns) matched Premier’s lively energy beautifully.

