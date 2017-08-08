New Jersey club vet DJ Sliink recently joined forces with two dope artists for a refreshing cut to help close out the summer. He linked up his new label boss Skrillex (OWSLA) and Wale on the electrifying track, “Saint Laurent.”

LISTEN: Joey Bada$$, Wale Believe Similar Theory About JAY-Z’s ‘4:44′

The Go-Go music aficionado Wale takes the lead as he rides the EDM driven groove with precision while Skrillex and DJ Sliink go ham on the mixing boards.

Wale certainly has much to celebrate about as he managed to give his daughter Zyla Moon a memorable first birthday party.