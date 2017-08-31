DMX’s Manager Shares Update On His Rehab Journey

Earlier this season, DMX faced house arrest for violating his bail. The court mandate was enacted when the veteran rapper landed in the middle of a tax fraud case. Now, TMZ reports the “We Right Here” artist has officially checked into a rehab facility, which the judge approved.

To help with his recovery process, X told the website that this is a step in the right direction of healing. “House arrest wasn’t working for me, so I made the decision to do something positive and better for myself,” he said.

In addition to the 46-year-old’s positive outlook, his manager, Pat Gallo said he’s making “great progress” since he checked in. DMX is also setting aside time to craft his lyrics, sharing, “My pen is still to the paper and I’m in Beast Mode.”

A court ruled that X owed $1.7 million in taxes. The news came shortly after the Ruff Ryders announced a national tour. House arrest soon followed once DMX failed a series of drug tests. Hopefully, he’ll regain his health to head out on the road.