DMX Placed On House Arrest After Failing Multiple Drug Tests, Showing Up Late To Court
DMX is on house arrest after violating the terms of his bail release in an ongoing tax fraud case. The 46-year-old rapper appeared in court alongside his lawyer Murray Richman Friday (Aug. 11), but was more than 30 minutes late to the hearing, according to TMZ.
X was given house arrest because he “arrived late to court” and “left the jurisdiction on more than one occasion” without permission, Richman confirmed to VIBE.
Richman added that X will still be allowed to perform at shows, so long as he gets approval from the court. He also confirmed TMZ’s report that X tested positive for cocaine and marijuana. The site reports that X failed four drug tests.
In July, the New York native whose birth name is Earl Simmons, was arrested on suspicion of tax evasion for allegedly owing the IRS more than $1 million in back taxes. He pleaded not guilty to 14 counts related to the tax case.
