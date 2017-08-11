DMX is on house arrest after violating the terms of his bail release in an ongoing tax fraud case. The 46-year-old rapper appeared in court alongside his lawyer Murray Richman Friday (Aug. 11), but was more than 30 minutes late to the hearing, according to TMZ.

X was given house arrest because he “arrived late to court” and “left the jurisdiction on more than one occasion” without permission, Richman confirmed to VIBE.

Richman added that X will still be allowed to perform at shows, so long as he gets approval from the court. He also confirmed TMZ’s report that X tested positive for cocaine and marijuana. The site reports that X failed four drug tests.

In July, the New York native whose birth name is Earl Simmons, was arrested on suspicion of tax evasion for allegedly owing the IRS more than $1 million in back taxes. He pleaded not guilty to 14 counts related to the tax case.

