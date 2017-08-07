The potent tandem of Dom Kennedy and Hit-Boy — also known as Half-A-Mil — return with the third installment of their joint EP Half-A-Mil.

After releasing the six-track offering Half-a-Mil 2 last February, the smooth duo whipped up another batch this go-round featuring 24hrs, Quentin Miller and more. For their latest endeavor, Hit-Boy handles the first three tracks on the production side, while producer G-Dave makes an appearance on the tail-end’s “Might as Well.”

Once again, the seamless chemistry of Kennedy and Hit-Boy are on display, as they thrive over the booming beats with surgical precision. “This is the third installment of our Half-A-Mil EP series,” the duo tells Billboard. “Sit back, sip or roll something and play this. Album this fall. #FREEBIGHIT.”

