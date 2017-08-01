Dominique Perry, the woman plays Tasha, Lawrence’s new love interest on Insecure may have found a home on HBO’s hit show, but apparently not everyone is happy to see her every Sunday night. According to the actress, she’s been receiving hate mail from Insecure fans who would rather see Lawrence and Issa get back together.

For those who haven’t been keeping up with the second season of Issa Rae’s brainchild, Tasha, who was initially introduced in the first season, has been seeing Issa’s ex (played by Jay Ellis) for quite some time. “I get so much hate mail. I’ve even had a girl be like, ‘Oh, my God, you know I want to fight you, right?,’” she told Essence of her fans’ reception to he character. “She’s such a love/hate character.”

Now, a lot of Team Issa fanatics may be thinking that’s what she gets for stealing Lawrence away, but Perry thinks the hate for Tasha runs deeper than just the show. “For a lot of women, she [Tasha] represents that side chick or that other woman that ruined a happy home,” she explained. “[But] I really don’t feel like Tasha is like that at all. She’s just caught in the middle of Issa and Lawrence’s situation. I feel like she’s just innocent in it all, to be honest. I think she just sees good in him and she just wants to instill some knowledge in him and some self-esteem and some confidence to let him know, ‘This is just a phase you’re going through in life and it will be great. And I would love to walk that walk with you, if you’ll have me.’”

Okay, Tasha definitely isn’t “innocent” in all of this. She initiated the flirtation with Lawrence in the first season. Nevertheless, this is another instance where fans are having trouble differentiating between the show and reality. Issa Rae has previously stated that she’s often been approached on the street and badgered for what her character in the show does. Hate mail is never cool, especially when it has nothing to do with the actress and everything to do with their fictional character. But at least this is a clear indicator that Issa Rae and the cast of Insecure are doing their jobs right.