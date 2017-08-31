Don Q and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Drop Rugged “Protect Ya Patek” Video

In the last two years, A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Don Q have rapidly ascended up New York’s rugged totem pole with their brash deliveries. With A Boogie relishing his success on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Drowning,” his Highbridge counterpart Don Q is hoping to duplicate his winning streak on his own accord. Q premieres the visuals for his speaker-rattling single “Protect Ya Patek” — featuring Boogie — on Billboard Wednesday (Aug. 30).

Directed by Gerard Victor, Q and Boogie get involved in a high-speed chase with some gangsters riding on motorcycles. In between scenes, the Highbridge tandem spew venomous bars to silence their adversaries.

“N—-as talking about death on the net/ But I don’t be checking for threats/ Homie told me that he slept on the steps/ So he had to dead the connect,” raps Q. Then, Boogie counters back with equally-aggressive haymakers of his own.

“You tryna save her/ Like you got an S on your chest/ Well I got a check on my neck I hit it one time and she called me/ I never accept/ I f–ked her and left her depressed,” spits Boogie.

For Q, he’s continuing his journey on the road with several more shows lined up in September. His next show will be Sept. 2 in Providence, RI at The Met. Check out his new video “Protect Ya Patek” with A Boogie wit da Hoodie below.

Don Q Tour Dates

02-Sep – Providence, RI – The Met

13-Sep – Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

14-Sep – Norfolk, VA – Origami

29-Sep – Rochester, NY – Capella Stadium

30-Sep – Erie, PA – Basement Transmissions

This story was originally posted to Billboard.