The Bronx’s own rising spitta Don Q shows us how to stunt on ‘em in the flashy, alluring visuals to his new collaboration, “Chasing These Bands,” featuring Fabolous and PNB Rock.

Q’s Gerard Victor video shows the three lyricists having a ball with money counters, big wads of cash, and beautiful women galore under the bright fluorescent lighting. It’s all the way lit as they show us how to ball out throughout the stunning visuals. But don’t let that fool you as Don Q and Fab still go crazy with the bars and both New York rappers body the whole production throughout.

Corner Stories Reloaded is in stores everywhere next Friday, Aug. 11.