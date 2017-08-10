Donald Glover Speaks On The “Surprising” Success Of “Redbone”

Fans and onlookers continue to marvel at Donald Glover’s career, from his stint on 30 Rock to helming one of FX’s biggest series, Atlanta. While the latter show is in production (set for its second season debut in 2018), Glover has hit the media circuit to share his views on his upcoming Star Wars role, the mind of his artist alias Childish Gambino, and the viral success of his song “Redbone.”

In an interview with BBC Radio 1, the Georgia native said he was taken aback by the melody’s popularity. Per Genius, Glover admitted, “I didn’t expect it to be a zeitgeist song. Like, it seemed like it just crawled in there… it’s cool that people connected to it, I feel like that’s exactly what you want to do as an artist.”

He also revealed that “Redbone” was first played in a hair salon to get feedback from women. “I happened to have a different version of ‘Redbone’ on my phone, so I played it for them, and they just loved the beginning,” he said. “But I felt like the middle I had to do some work on… it wasn’t quite there, so I went back in the studio and recorded.”

According to Billboard, “Redbone” was streamed over 16 million times. The track also spawned endless memes where social media users reimagined the song’s sound over various instrumentals or scenarios.

Dive into the full Q&A here.