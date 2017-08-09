Donald Glover (formerly known as Childish Gambino) stopped by Clara Amfo’s BBC Radio 1 show to discuss the status of his television hit, Atlanta.

“I’m not the type of person to rush anything,” he said. “I feel like if you rush it, you’ll start to get something you don’t want and then you start to question why you even liked it. I’m not gonna make anything until it’s ready. But to be completely honest, it’s almost ready. I’m pretty happy with a lot of the things, and I think it’s better than the first season.”

Back in January, around the same time he signed sweeping deal with FX Productions, Glover announced that the second season of Atlanta would be delayed due to his work on the upcoming Star Wars film.

The remainder of the year will see Glover begin the idea process for a few other projects, including an animated Deadpool series. But, as noted in his recent cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, no other project will be fully realized until he delivers the highly anticipated second season of Atlanta, with production beginning this September.

Glover also hinted at new music while spending the summer in London. “I’ve been working on that here,” he shared with Amfo on BBC Radio 1. “You guys have been very instrumental in my music. London has been very inspirational.”