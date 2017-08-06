Donald Trump Is Taking A 17 Day Vacation

On Friday, (Aug. 4) Donald Trump left the White House to begin his 17-day “working” vacation at his New Jersey golf course. While being leader of the free world is a stressful job and time away is understandable, Trump so far is surpassing Obama with the amount of days he’s taken off.

CNN compared 45’s vacation days to 44s and found that during The Donald’s time at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, he’s spent 53 “leisure” days through August 2017 compared to Obama’s 15 through 2009. If you recall however, Trump took to social media to criticize Obama for taking too much time away from the job.

Pres. Obama is about to embark on a 17 day vacation in his ‘native’ Hawaii, putting Secret Service away from families on Christmas. Aloha! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2013

In the first 196 days of office, Trump has taken 41 days away from the office, compared to Obama’s 21 days. However, George H.W. Bush beats them all having taken 67 days. During Trump’s campaign he made sure to tell supporters that if he got elected, he wouldn’t take time off because the job is too important.

“I would rarely leave the White House because there’s so much work to be done,” Trump said in July 2015. “I would not be a president who took vacations. I would not be a president that takes time off.

Trump continued. “I’m going to be working for you,” Trump said in August 2016. “I’m not going to have time to go play golf.”

Well then..