In a shocking turn of events, for the first time in 430 weeks, there is not a single, solitary song performed by or featuring Aubrey Drake Graham on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

Drake’s divine entrance on the chart was in 2009, with his debut solo track “Best I Ever Had.” It peaked at No. 2, and we all know that since then, Drake’s career has grown and progressed and hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down.

His first No. 1 song was 2016’s “One Dance,” from his album Views. His latest entry on the chart was “Passionfruit,” from his 2017 musical project More Life, which peaked at number 8.

More Life was perhaps less impactful than its predecessor, but all 22 songs from the “playlist” charted in March. That set a record for the most songs from from a single album to debut on the chart at the same time.

Drake is not currently on the charts, but he is in the studio. He told fans during OVO Fest on Aug. 7 that he’s working on new music.