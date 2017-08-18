Since Drake traded in his acting career to pursue his music dreams, he’s broken records within the industry including the Billboard charts. Since his debut with “Best I Ever Had” in 2009, his melodies have found a comfy home on the Billboard Hot 100 charts for 431 weeks — in his words — back to back to back.

Earlier this week, news broke that the Toronto native fell off the charts, leading to a mass of headlines that promoted the news. Now, TMZ caught up with the OVO leader to get his reaction to the matter. While the “Controlla” rapper left TAO in Hollywood, the site’s cameras picked up Drizzy’s retort, stating, “I need 500,” alluding to the notion that he’s about to swarm the web with new tunes to restart his charts run.

At the top of the month, the 30-year-old reportedly hinted at a new body of work during his OVO Fest performance.

“I’m about to go back to making this new album in Toronto just for you,” he said. “I’ll see you next year, we’ll be bigger, we’ll be better. I go by the name of Drake, this a OVO Sound ting for life.” Only time will tell.