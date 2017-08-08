Drake Tells OVO Fest Crowd That He’s Working On A New Album

Drake isn’t wasting any time. During the closing moments of his 2017 OVO Fest in Toronto, Drizzy took the time to announce he’s indeed going back to the studio to create a new album, reports XXL.

“I’m about to go back to making this new album in Toronto just for you,” Drake reportedly said to the crowd on Monday night (Aug. 7). “I’ll see you next year, we’ll be bigger, we’ll be better. I go by the name of Drake, this a OVO Sound ting for life.”

The 30-year-old artist isn’t letting his past triumphs distract him from wanting more. It’s worth noting, however, that his last project More Life surpassed 1 billion U.S. streams, and scored the No.1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart for three consecutive weeks. He also won 13 trophies at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

Aubrey is definitely reaping the benefits of hard work, but it’s exciting to see what the rapper has in the works. How do you think this new project will sound?