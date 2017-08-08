Drake Brought Out Cardi B During OVO Fest Because Drake Too Appreciates Good Things

CREDIT: Getty Images

Despite all that’s transpiring in the world (Donald Trump being president and North Korea threatening to pull up) we’re fortunate to be living in a time where thicky Rihanna exists and Cardi B’s glow up is being documented. Cardi B’s been rapping for some time but with her inescapable track “Bodak Yellow” our vibrant and hilarious Cardi B is getting the praise she’s been working for.

For Drake’s eighth annual OVO fest, the 6-God proved he too appreciates great things when he brought out Cardi B to perform. Wearing a floor-length fur coat, Cardi B commanded the sold out crowd.

Not only did the audience love the 24-year-old but Drake, as seen from the video, loved Cardi B as well and gifted the New York native with some kind words backstage.

Black Twitter also shed a tear just thinking about Cardi B’s journey.

