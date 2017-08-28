I guess we now know what kind of powers rapper D.R.A.M. would want if he were to ever become a super hero. If his “Gilligan” video is a true depiction of his fantasy world, then call him the most absurd booty-obsessed weatherman in all the world.

With his colleagues A$AP Rocky and Juicy J, D.R.A.M. turns America upside down as he jumps from the local news to the streets with acts of tomfoolery on his mind.

“Gilligan” was directed by Nadia Lee Cohen. The track is featured on the rapper’s debut album, Big Baby DRAM.

