If there’s one thing that the legendary E-40 have proven to us over the years is that you can’t stop his relentless hot hand when it comes making hit records. But of course it wasn’t an easy route at all. To give the world a reminder of his hustle, 40 Water taps Yo Gotti and Youngboy Never Broke Again for the new track, “Straight Out the Dirt”.

The booming record showcases 40 at his best, storytelling as he raps about making it from the “concrete streets to the golf course”. Youngboy, formerly “NBA Youngboy” shines on the track, too, with heavy bars and an assertive delivery.

The song was premiered on Dr Dre’s The Pharmacy show on Beats One Radio with special guest Xzibit. E-40 stopped by for visit to also talk about the state of hip-hop and his beat selection for his forthcoming album.