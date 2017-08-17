Eazy-E’s Widow Sues Stepson Over Ruthless Records Trademark

Nobody wins when the family feuds, but unfortunately that motto isn’t sitting well with Eazy-E’s family at the moment. The late rapper’s widow, Tomica Woods-Wright, has reportedly filed a lawsuit against E’s son, Eric Darnell Wright over the trademark rights to Ruthless Records.

Woods-Wright reportedly filed the suit against Eric, who is also known as Lil Eazy-E, on Tuesday (Aug. 15), according to Page Six. The court documents allege that Lil Eazy E and his friend Arnold White infringed upon the Ruthless Records trademark by creating and operating their website, ruthlessrecordsinc.com as if it were a branch of the actual label. Their site however, functions more as a retail store, selling T-shirts and promoting concerts. “Our old-school outlook mixed with cutting edge technology makes Ruthless Records Inc. a leader in the music business,” the website’s statement reads. “Eazy-E’s first-born son and longtime friend are carrying on the legacy that started it all.”

The lawsuit also claims that Lil Eazy-E previously attempted to trademark Ruthless Records Inc., but was denied rights because of the similarities between his business and his father’s.

Eazy-E reportedly founded Ruthless Records in 1986 with Jerry Heller and Dr. Dre. The label housed some of the west coast’s hottest acts, including MC Ren, The D.O.C., Michel’le, J.J.Fad, and Bone-Thugs-n-Harmony. Over the course of its reign, Ruthless Records obtained a number of RIAA certifications on at least 15 of its album releases.

It is unclear when the court hearings regarding the trademark infringement will begin. Stay tuned for more details, as this story is still developing.